× Suspect arrested in deadly Horn Lake home invasion; arrest warrant issued for another

HORN LAKE, Miss. —The Horn Lake Police Department has identified two suspects in a deadly home invasion Thursday night.

According to a report, 27-year-old Jamoni Deming turned himself in on Sunday after speaking with investigators. He’s charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

No bond has been set.

Horn Lake Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, 29-year-old Marshon Diming. He’s wanted for murder.

Diming is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you happen to see him or know his whereabouts, please call the Horn Lake Police Department at (662)-393-6174.