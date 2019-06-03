Suspect arrested after deadly Whitehaven shooting

Darius Brantley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in Whitehaven over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 2, first responders were called to the 3600 block of Queensland in regards to a reported shooting. That’s where officers said they found Kelvin Collins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he died.

Investigators said Darius Brantley was developed as a suspect and detained at Methodist South Hospital for questioning. He reportedly admitted that he went to the complex armed with a gun and looking to confront the victim.

Brantley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

