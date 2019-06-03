× Police searching for suspect after off-duty officer stabbed multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty police officer was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Midtown.

According to police, it happened in the 1200 block of Peabody during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 2. The victim and a witness had reportedly been involved in an argument at the location, which drew the attention of someone inside a nearby home. That individual approached the pair and another argument broke out.

At some point the unidentified suspect stabbed the officer multiple times before fleeing the scene. First responders said the victim had a laceration to the right side of his neck and puncture wounds to the right side of his jaw, the left side of his face and his right thigh.

Police said they have located video of the incident for review.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.