MUS’ Maurice Hampton heading to LSU

MEMPHIS — Monday, a big day for one of the top dual sport stars in the state of Tennessee.

MUS standout Maurice Hampton, a Mister Baseball and Mister Football winner this year, waiting to hear his name called in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft. The big money question…would he be selected high enough to turn his back on a commitment to play both sports at LSU.

Most thought it would take first round money to sway Hampton from attending LSU and after a long night of waiting, the first round came and went and no call. 41 picks and Hampton was still on the board.

That made the decision easy for the two-sport star. Hampton is heading to Baton Rouge, picking college over pro baseball.