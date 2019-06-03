Mississippi State beats Miami 5-2, back in super regionals

05-31-19 BB NCAA Regional vs Southern. The Bulldogs would go on to win their regional, clinching a trip to the Super Regionals. Photo by Kelly Donoho

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jake Mangum had three hits, Jordan Westburg drove in two runs and Mississippi State beat Miami 5-2 to advance to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State (49-13) is in the super regionals for the fourth time in four seasons under four different head coaches. Peyton Plumlee (6-4) earned the win with five solid innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out three. Cole Gordon earned his 11th save with a scoreless ninth.

Miami (41-20) took an early 1-0 lead when Raymond Gil hit a solo homer in the second inning. Mississippi State bounced back with three runs in the fourth and never trailed again. Tanner Allen and Dustin Skelton both had run-scoring singles during the rally.

Miami’s Slade Cecconi (5-4) took the loss, giving up three runs over seven innings.

