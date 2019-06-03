× Mid-South man arrested, accused of assaulting woman, 5-day-old baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man accused of assaulting a woman and her five-day-old daughter nearly two years ago has been captured by police.

According to authorities, Larry Lindsey was charged with with domestic assault-bodily harm and child abuse and neglect after he was taken into custody on Saturday, June 1.

It all began nearly two years ago after a woman called 911 claiming that her boyfriend attacked her after she kicked him out of her apartment. She said Lindsey initially left but then returned asking for their daughter. The woman, who was holding the child at the time, refused and that’s when Lindsey allegedly attacked.

The woman told police Lindsey struck her in the face with a closed fist. When she placed the baby on the bed, she said Lindsey dragged her away and began kicking her before grabbing two sticks and beating her with them.

The victim was able to push the man off of her and ran to her baby, police said. That’s when Lindsey allegedly punched the woman in the face again.

Lindsey eventually fled the home after the woman was able to scream for help from a window.

When authorities arrived they noted that the woman had swelling to her face, a knot on her head, a busted lip and a scratch on her neck. The five day old also sustained an injury to the side of her head, which caused some swelling. Doctors said the injury was consistent with blunt force trauma.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lindsey on November 13, 2017 and he was arrested on June 1, 2019.