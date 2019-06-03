Manhunt Monday: Postal carrier burned with acid in Raleigh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mail carrier is lucky to be alive after she was attacked on the job.

Three years ago Iris Webb was sitting in the living room of her Raleigh home when she suddenly heard an SUV pull up outside. She saw a man hop out of the passenger seat and run across her front yard at Soccoro and Fortner.

Just feet away, a young letter carrier was on her route delivering holiday mail.

"I thought he was running behind her to tell her that he wanted his mail," Webb said.

But postal investigator Gregory Newberry says he had something else on his mind and a cup of acid in his hand. Yes, acid. It's a chemical so dangerous that it could cause permanent damage or death if it comes in contact with your body.

Surveillance video obtained by WREG shows the man walking down the street and approaching the letter carrier just moments before the attack.

Detectives say he asked her just one question.

"He asked her where 444 was. She replied by asking, '444 what?' And then he suddenly threw the liquid on her. He attempted to throw it on her face, but she was able to put up her right forearm, so she was able to block a lot of the liquid."

The letter carrier could then be seen trying to get away.

Newberry says she then drover herself to the hospital.

"She sustained second-degree burns over several parts of her body, including her arms, face, back and legs."

Newberry says, after the attack, the suspect got into the passenger seat of a white SUV that was waiting down the street and got away.

It's not clear if the letter carrier was targeted or if the attack was random, but Newberry says he believes at least two people were involved.

If you know who attacked the letter carrier, you're urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspector Service or Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect. All calls are confidential.