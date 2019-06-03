Live at 9: City Council, Memphis People’s Convention, anti-aging secrets & Chef Hoyt Tidwell

Memphis City Council

From the city’s budget to a comprehensive city planning effort, the Memphis City Council will address a number of items during Tuesday’s scheduled meetings. Council members Martavius Jones and Patrice Robinson joined us on Monday to discuss what lies ahead.

Hoyt Kitchen

A cooking video launched his career and made him internet famous. Since then, Chef Hoyt Tidwell has created some recipes that he hopes will help bring family dinner back to the dining room.

Check out his YouTube videos here: Hoyt's Kitchen

Salmon Patties

Ingredients:

1 can of pink salmon; drain

1 egg

3/4 cup to 1 cup of bread crumbs or cornmeal oats or crackers

1 small onion, chopped

splash of lemon juice

Parmesan cheese

salt

pepper

lard or shortening for frying

Directions:

Pour salmon onto paper plate; remove bones and skin from salmon

Put salmon into a bowl and add egg, bread crumbs, onions, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, salt and peppers. Mix well

Shape salmon mixture into patties and then set aside

Heat enough lard or shortening in cast iron skillet to have 1/4-inch depth

Over medium heat, brown patties on both sides for about 2 to 2 1/2 minutes on each side until golden brown

Take out of skillet and transfer to a paper towel to soak up grease

Repeat until all are cooked

Memphis People's Convention

An organization is holding an event that gives people across Memphis the chance to hear from candidates running in this year's election. All of the candidates are invited to participate. Doctor Earle Fisher stopped by to explain the Memphis People's Convention, which is happening on Saturday, June 8.