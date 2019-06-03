Four suspects captured near Wolfchase after high-speed chase through 3 counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are in custody in Haywood County after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a dangerous chase to Memphis.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said safety concerns forced them to abandon the pursuit at the Shelby County line, at which point it appears Shelby County sheriff’s deputies took over.

Josh Holley said he was driving on I-40 near the Highway 385 junction around 10:30 a.m. when the suspects sped past.

“There was this red sports car passing on the median,” said Holley, who estimated they were travelling at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

“I thought they’re gonna kill somebody,” he added.

Not long after Holley noticed the car, he saw flashing lights right behind them and realized it was police pursuit.

THP said it began near mile-marker 44 in Haywood County when troopers spotted the car, which had originally been reported stolen in Memphis.

“I just thought it was kids kind of being crazy and having fun or whatever,” Holley said.

Once they reached the Wolfchase Galleria parking lot, Holley said the suspects dropped a woman off at a mall entrance.

The remaining suspects then drove across Germantown Parkway to a shopping plaza and dumped the stolen vehicle.

Holley filmed two men running across the parking lot before a plainclothes Drug Task Force agent bumped one of the men with the front of his truck and both men surrendered.

“Hopefully this can deter somebody from running from the police ‘cause very rarely does it end in success,” Holley said.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said it’s up to THP to provide the suspects’ names and charges, which it hasn’t done yet.