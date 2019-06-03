× First responders battle blaze at Nutbush church overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal investigators have launched an investigation after a historic Memphis church went up in flames overnight.

According to officials, it happened late Sunday night at Eastland Presbyterian Church on Jackson Avenue.

When first responders arrived they said flames could be seen from the back of the building, but thankfully they were able to douse the blaze quickly and without injury.

The building did not have electricity and members haven’t met there in about a month.

That church has been a part of the Nutbush community since 1906.