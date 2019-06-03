FedEx steps in with job fair as Tunica casinos close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The casino industry is a big business in Tunica. But as Resorts Casino gets ready to close at the end of June, FedEx wants employees to give them a chance.

The FedEx Experience job fair is looking to bring in new faces from all over Mississippi.

"This gives them another option to not have to wait for a long period of time to go back to work," event organizer Pam Chatman said. "Even those individuals in Wall, Quitman County, Southaven as well as Memphis."

This past fall Chatman introduced the bussing method to get those willing to work for FedEx from the delta to open jobs in Memphis.

"I wanted to create what was not there, to give people an opportunity to be self-sufficient."

Now she's bringing that same concept to Tunica.

"We saw there was a need, because of the loss of jobs at the casinos."

The job fair offers part-time positions with full-time benefits, including 401K and health insurance. It will be held at the Tunica Arena and Expo Center on Saturday.

No experience is necessary.