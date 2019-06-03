× Family safe after car, home catches fire in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South family is safe Monday morning following a house fire in southeast Memphis.

It happened early Monday morning at a home in the 7500 block of Windsong Drive. Initial information suggests that when fire crews arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was already visible from the structure.

Firefighters confirmed that everyone inside made it out safely.

A car near the home appears to have caught on fire and the flames quickly spread to the home.