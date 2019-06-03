× Construction crew helps catch man accused of stealing from daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars for allegedly trying to steal from a daycare, and Memphis Police had some help with the arrest.

Several men pulled into a Mapco on East Shelby Drive just a few hundred feet from the preschool site where they work. That’s when they say Leon Sumlin offered them numerous construction supplies for $20. But when one member of the team went back to the preschool, he discovered that they had been burglarized.

“I called my brother and said, ‘He’s selling the material.’ He said, ‘Okay. Let’s go get it,” Juan Arvisu said.

A few members of the construction group confronted and restrained the suspect until police arrived. Now Sumlin is behind bars and is facing burglary, theft and resisting arrest charges.

WREG looked into Sumlin’s background. He has 38 cases on his criminal record in Shelby County alone, many of which include theft and burglary.

Written by: Peter Fleischer