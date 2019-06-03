× Beauty supply store robbed again while WREG reporter is inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Workers at a beauty supply store feel helpless after two back-to-back thefts. One of the thefts happened while a WREG reporter was inside of the store.

It seems the thieves are getting bolder each time. Last Friday a female shoplifter threatened to kill a clerk at Beauty and Company who ran after her.

“It’s very common. I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s not worth it to me,” manager Kynvelle Garrett said.

I, along with other customers, watched as they ran out of the store and set off the alarm.

“I just saw two guys running out of the store. I thought they were filming a video or something, because it looked crazy. They ran out, jumped in a car and zoomed away,” a witness said.

She didn’t want to go on camera, but says what she witnessed left her shaken.

Sadly, employees say they’re used to this.

Friday morning, police say two women stole about $50 in Mink eyelashes and threatened to kill an employee with a rifle after he confronted them outside.

“I don’t feel it’s safe for any of us to chase behind them, because you never know what somebody may have. We’ve had incidents were somebody has come and had guns on them,” Garrett said.

What’s worse is that neither surveillance cameras nor added security seem to help.

“We’ve had security that comes in. They stay for two to three hours, but now people are bold. They don’t care if it’s daytime, night time, church time. It is what it is, and you just have to look out for yourself.”

The store is reviewing surveillance video of of Monday’s theft to get to police.