BARTLETT, Tenn. — Authorities in Bartlett are searching for the suspects accused of robbing a bank over the weekend.

According to police, the armed suspects entered the SunTrust Bank on Stage Road on Friday and demanded that the clerks hand over money.

They then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

So far, police have not released a description of the suspects.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.