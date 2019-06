× Three people injured in shooting in Hollywood area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot in the 2300 block of Chelsea Avenue in the Hollywood area Sunday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 2:20 p.m.

The victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a grey or silver car. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.