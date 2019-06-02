Man shot, killed on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot on I-240 on Saturday night.
Police responded to I-240 and Airways at around 11 p.m.
The victim was driving a motorcycle westbound on I-240 when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The victim later died from his injuries.
I-240 and Airways was shut down for several hours this morning while police investigated the scene.
Police say the suspect was possibly driving a dark-colored car. No other suspect information is available at this time.
