Man shot, killed on I-240

Posted 10:15 am, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, June 2, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot on I-240 on Saturday night.

Police responded to I-240 and Airways at around 11 p.m.

The victim was driving a motorcycle westbound on I-240 when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim later died from his injuries.

I-240 and Airways was shut down for several hours this morning while police investigated the scene.

Police say the suspect was possibly driving a dark-colored car. No other suspect information is available at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

