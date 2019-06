× Man critically injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the 3600 block Queensland Drive in Whitehaven Sunday, Memphis Police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital.

Two possible suspects were seen in a beige four-door Chevrolet Malibu. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.