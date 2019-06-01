× Teen shot, suspect arrested in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee say a 16-year-old was shot Saturday night, and one person is in custody.

It happened around 7:15 in the 2100 block of Forrest Street, where a large crowd of people had gathered and a dispute broke out, police said.

Several shots were fired and one of them struck the victim in the arm. He was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, and he is in stable condition, police said.

Officers got a description of the suspect and found him a few blocks away after a search.

Travion U. Thomas, 19, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in Dyer County.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.