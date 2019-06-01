Small dominates Central Michigan, leading Bulldogs to regional finals

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Ethan Small struck out 10 over six innings, Mississippi State’s offense pounded 16 hits and the Bulldogs rolled to a 7-2 win over Central Michigan on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State (48-13) scored four runs in the first inning and two more in the third to take a 6-0 advantage. Elijah McNamee started the scoring with a two-run double, Josh Hatcher had three hits and two RBIs and Tanner Allen had four hits, including a solo homer.

Small (9-2) continued his dominant season, running his season strikeout total to 160 over 96 innings.

Central Michigan (47-13) had its 19-game winning streak snapped. Cameron Brown (10-1) gave up 13 hits and six earned runs over 2 1/3 innings. Jason Sullivan hit a two-run homer for the Chippewas.

Mississippi State advances to the Starkville Regional championship game. Central Michigan and Miami will play for the right to face the Bulldogs.

