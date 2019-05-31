× ‘We are going to handle it our way’: Refund check dispute leads to shots fired in Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say she opened fire on another woman over a refund check dispute.

The victim told police that Kimberly Hardison and another man showed up at her home on May 14 about an issue Hardison was having with her refund check. Police didn’t go into details about the disagreement, but officers that arrived on the scene told all parties that it was a civil issue that the IRS would have to resolve.

As Hardison and her friend were leaving one of them reportedly made the statement that “since the police are not going to do anything, we are going to handle it our way.”

Several hours later, the female victim said she was walking up the driveway when a shot rang out. She turned around and saw the male subject from earlier hanging out a car window with a gun. He reportedly fired several more shots – striking two vehicles, the home and a nearby food truck – before Hardison hit the gas and drove away.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Harison was arrested on May 30 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The man who allegedly fired the shots has been identified but it appears he has not been charged as of May 31.