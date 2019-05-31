× Two people injured in shooting at VLive Memphis night club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local night club with a history of issues was the scene of a shooting overnight that injured at least two people.

According to police, there was a disturbance of some sort inside the V-Live Memphis club on South Mendenhall around 1 a.m. Friday, May 31.

Two bystanders, one that was entering the club and another that was leaving, were caught in the crossfire. One was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The other was taken to another nearby hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police said they are checking nearby surveillance cameras in an effort to locate the shooter(s).

A sordid past

The club was temporarily closed in June 2018 after an investigation showed 64 calls for illegal activity since the club’s March 2017 opening. During that time there also had been shootings inside and outside the club resulting in several injuries and the deaths of two people.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office listed the following crimes associated with VLive:

“Sheriff’s officers and MGU investigators reported that on June 30, 2017, the club was hosting an after party for Memphis rapper Yo Gotti when patrons of the club fired shots at a vehicle on the V Live Memphis parking lot. A stray bullet hit a passing motorist driving on South Mendenhall. The victim, Darrell Hinton, 24, was hospitalized in critical condition and died on May 19 this year from his injuries. The shooter has not been identified.

“In an incident on June 10 this year, Derrick Harris, a rapper known as RichLord, and Marcquis Hymon, both documented gang members, were shot inside the club by an unidentified male. Harris, 32, died of his gunshot injuries on June 25. Surveillance video showed several patrons throwing gang signs which led to a fight and shots being fired inside the club, causing mass panic.

“In an incident on May 20 this year, a female patron was shot in the leg during a fight that also was precipitated by patrons throwing rival gang signs at one another. Surveillance video shows seven men armed with two rifles and five handguns running inside the club and heading outside. The victim said she was running to her car in the parking lot when she heard 15 to 20 shots and felt a sharp pain in her lower left leg.

“On Nov. 8, 2017, agents with the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission and vice detectives seized 242 bottles of liquor and made three arrests at the V Live Memphis club, which does not have a license to sell liquor. Officers also have seized marijuana and cocaine inside the club.”

In October 2018, VLive Memphis was allowed to reopen under court supervision after it was closed by authorities as a public nuisance. The club was placed under new management and told they cannot operate as a strip club, Weirich told WREG.

The club on South Mendenhall was told it needed to have tighter security and video surveillance, according to a settlement order from Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge.

It was given a one-year probationary period.