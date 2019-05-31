× Two people dead, third critically injured in Horn Lake shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Two people were killed and another person critically injured in an overnight shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Captain Joseph Keene with the Horn Lake Police Department stated the incident happened Thursday, May 30, around 9:30 p.m. at The Desoto Apartments. That apartment complex is located on Sutton Place, which is just off of Goodman Road near I-55.

Keene stated when officers arrived they found three people had been shot. Two of them were pronounced deceased on the scene while the third was rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in critical condition.

A motive nor suspect information was released.

Anyone with information should call the police department at (662) 393-6174.