MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis police officers were taken to a hospital in non-critical condition after they were hit by a driver at a McDonald's on South Third Street.

Police were responding to a call around 8:30 Friday night when they chased a man they believed was dealing with mental issues across a gas station parking lot and into the McDonald's parking lot.

As they were apprehending that man, another man in a car struck both officers and tried to drive off, police said. He was taken into custody.

— By Peter Fleischer