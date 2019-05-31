× Trump to formally announce 2nd campaign at June 18 rally

President Donald Trump will formally launch his re-election campaign at a June rally in Orlando, he said Friday.

The kickoff rally will be June 18 alongside first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, Trump said in a tweet.

The event is largely symbolic, as the President has made it clear he is running for a second term since he took office in January 2017. On the day of his inauguration, Trump filed formally to run for a second term in 2020. The President has also held multiple reelection rallies, the first in February 2017.

Trump wrote Friday on Twitter that the rally will be at the “20,000 seat Amway Center” in Orlando.