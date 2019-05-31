Tennessee deputy saves pair from rattlesnake

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Maury County Sheriff’s Department deputy tried to help two people who had no clue a rattle snake was so close.

Dash cam video shows Deputy Adam Sisk pulling up to a gravel lot, where two people are laying. A snake can be faintly seen nearby.

Sisk gets out of the vehicle and warns the pair, saying “Don’t move! There’s a rattlesnake right next to you.”

The man quickly gets up and runs away, and the woman slowly follows.

District attorney Brent Cooper took to social media saying, “Drugs are bad… Rattlesnakes are dangerous. A Rattlesnake will sober you up quickly!! Great job Deputy Adam Sisk.”

Deputy Sisk says drugs weren’t found on the two people and he had no reason to believe they were on drugs. No arrests were made in the incident.