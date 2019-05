× Suspect arrested after West Memphis barricade situation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis police arrested a man following a barricade at a local motel.

According to police, officers responded to the Ramada Inn around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

A special response unit was called to the scene and negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender peacefully to officers.

Authorities said the scene is safe and more information should be released soon.