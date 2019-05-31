Shelby County Corrections Deputy shot one day after graduating from academy

Posted 2:03 pm, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:06PM, May 31, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly graduated Shelby County Corrections Deputy was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Treasure Island at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments. Memphis Police said one woman was shot and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the woman shot was a corrections deputy who graduated Thursday night from the academy.

One woman was detained by police on the scene.

No charges have been filed, and police said this is currently an ongoing investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 35.072746 by -89.883058.

