SEC allows alcohol sales at sporting events

TENNESSEE — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) approved new regulations that allow the sale of alcohol at athletic events of schools in the conference.

The new rules, approved during the conference’s 2019 Spring Meetings, allow schools to determine if they would like to allow the sale of alcohol at their sporting events.

“We are proud of the great game-day atmospheres the SEC and our member schools have cultivated throughout our history, and no other conference rivals the SEC in terms of our ability to offer an intense yet family-friendly atmosphere for all of our fans,” said University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides, current chair of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors. “This policy is intended to enhance the game-day experience at SEC athletics events by providing our schools the autonomy to make appropriate decisions for their respective campuses while also establishing expectations for responsible management of the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages.”

The sale of alcohol will be limited to beer and wine in public seating areas. The policy goes into effect August 1.

The details of the policy are below.