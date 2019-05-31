× Police: Man involved in string of crimes tells authorities he needed drug money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he admitted to being involved in a string of crimes in less than four hours.

According to police it all began on May 22 around 2 a.m. at the Murphy’s USA in the 7700 block of Winchester Road. The store clerk stated that two men walked into the store and grabbed a case of Budweiser and Corona before fleeing in a white Nissan Maxima.

Two hours later, officers received a call that the alarm was going off at a Family Dollar store several blocks down the street. When they arrived, they found the front door shattered and several bottles of laundry detergent missing.

Surveillance video revealed that two men had used a propane tank to bust the glass and get inside.

At 5:20 a.m., officers were called to the Value Penny store on Hickory Hill Drive. Again, two men were caught on camera, but this time they were unable to make entry into the business.

On May 29, police discovered that the car used in all three crimes was registered to a woman living in southeast Memphis. Police contacted her and was told that a man named LaDarus Boga had been in possession of her car since May 17.

Boga stopped by the police station the next day and agreed to speak with investigators. It was during questioning that he reportedly admitted to participating in the crimes in order to get drug money.

He was charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, theft of property and theft of merchandise.