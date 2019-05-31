× Neighbors seek fix for sinkholes in Frayser street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living on a Frayser street say their road is sinking, but their calls to help went unanswered until News Channel 3 got involved.

Driving down Oberle Road, be on the lookout. A large metal plate now covers part of a large hole on Oberle, but there’s also another one, on the other side of the street.

Two large sinkholes are taking over, and it appears another could be on the way.

“My whole driveway is fixing to fall in,” said Robert Adams. One of the spots is in front of his home he’s lived in for more than 20 years.

He’s understandably frustrated, and he’s not alone.

“This is a small street,” Tammy Anderson said. “They ain’t worried about it but we are.”

Anderson said all the neighbors on her side of the street have called the city, but got no results.

Adams said the city fixed a water leak on the other side of the street back in January. That’s when the street started caving in.

Since then, the sinkholes have caused more than just an annoyance. Anderson capturing video of a crash in front of her home at the end of March.

“There were two holes on both sides so they couldn’t do nothing but hit each other,” she said.

Since then one of the holes has been mostly covered and there are hazard barriers up.

So who is responsible for the fix? One sign says Public Works, while another says MLGW.

We spent the day trying to get a resolution before the situation gets worse and someone else gets hurt or something else gets damaged.

After reaching out to the city and MLGW, we were able to get to the bottom of who is responsible. Late Friday afternoon, MLGW said they will have a crew at this location next week to make repairs.

WREG is working to find out what the problem was and why it hasn’t been fixed sooner.

Sinking street! Homeowners living on a Frayser street say they've been dealing with this for months–they've tried to get help but nothing happened. They say there was even been a wreck because of the sinkholes. We spent the day working to get them help. Story at 5 @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/QroZQUr4mE — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) May 31, 2019