Memphis Zoo announces the arrival of baby Francois' langur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced the arrival of a baby Francois’ langur over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to zookeepers, Jean Grey gave birth to a happy and healthy baby in the early morning hours of Monday, May 27. This is the mother’s third baby and the fifth overall to join the troop at the Memphis Zoo.

The sex of the animal is unknown and a name has not been released.

Both mom and baby can be seen at the zoo in the China area of the park.