Man climbs scaffolding of Shelby County Government building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man climbed up scaffolding on the Shelby County Government building Friday, and crews are still working to get him down.

As of story publication, the man was laying on the scaffolding around the 7th and 8th floors of the building at 160 N. Main Street. He has no moved from that position on the scaffolding since WREG arrived at the scene.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies climbed fire truck ladders to try to talk the man down, but they have since climbed down from the ladder.

The Memphis Fire Department said, although their trucks are being used, this matter is being handled by SCSO and the Memphis Police Department.