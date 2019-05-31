Live at 9: Springboard Memphis, Memphis 150, Cocoa Brown and Prizm Ensemble

Springboard Memphis

Three days that could change the lives and careers of emerging artists right here in the Mid-South. Some of the music industry’s most talented people will be on hand for Springboard Memphis, including Vicky Hamilton and Barry Coffing.

Memphis 150 at Memphis International Raceway

If you have the need for speed the Memphis International Raceway is the place to be this weekend for the Memphis 150. Two of the drivers behind the wheel: Ruben Garcia Jr. and Chase Cabre.

Comedian Cocoa Brown

Cocoa Brown is known for her television roles, but this weekend she puts on yet another hat when she takes the stage at Chuckles Comedy Club.

Prizm Ensemble

For two weeks Memphis music lovers can take a deeper dive into their education. It's all thanks to the non-profit Prizm Ensemble.