MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is currently working to extinguish a fire at a recycling facility near I-240 and Lamar.

The property on Farrisview is owned by the City of Memphis.

No injuries are reported, though one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. Twenty-nine workers were in the facility, but all made it out unharmed.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.