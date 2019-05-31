Chad Kelly suspended two games by the NFL

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Chad Kelly #6 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Kelly signed with the Colts on May 20 after pleading guilty in March to a second-degree trespassing charge. He was arrested in October after entering the home of a man and woman he did not know following a Halloween party.

It was the latest legal issue for the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Chad Kelly can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games and can return to Indy’s active roster Sept. 16. He is listed No. 4 on the Colts’ QB depth chart behind Pro Bowler Andrew Luck, one-time starter Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker.

