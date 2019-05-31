× 28 arrested on drug charges in rural west Tennessee county

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Authorities say 28 people have been arrested on drug charges in a rural west Tennessee county.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday’s arrests were part of an operation conducted in response to a recent increase in crime in Hardin County. The county seat, Savannah, is located about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Memphis.

About 80 law enforcement officers from 17 federal, state and local agencies were involved in the operation.

Those arrested were charged with possessing drugs with intent to sell, weapons possession, and parole and probation violations.

Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander is encouraging citizens to help law enforcement by reporting criminal activity.