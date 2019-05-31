× 15-year-old Sam Mayer goes for Tennessee sweep at Memphis 150

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Nascar returns to the Bluff City Saturday night for Memphis 150.

“I think the racing is going to be great. I think it’s going to be not a lot of side by side but a lot of bumper to bumper, not really hitting each other because everyone wants to save their stuff for the end. But I think it’s going to be really close quarters racing for sure,” said Sam Mayer.

And no I’m not using the baby filter on Snapchat, this is Sam Mayer one of the youngest drivers in the race. He’s just 15 years old.

“A couple times when I ran late model stocks, these last couple of years, people were like you’re 15? You’re 14? How are you driving. Wow, that’s awesome,” said Mayer.

It’s still illegal for Mayer to actually drive himself to the track. Matter of fact he’s so young, he had to get approval from Nascar to race in this series.

“When I went to high school they were like, oh you can race cars but you can’t drive on the street, lucky. That’s the biggest joke. I don’t have my licence but I have my learners permit and I won’t at Bristol. That’s really cool. But I’m getting my licence this August and I’m really excited for that,” said Mayer.

Don’t let the baby face fool you, he’s an assassin. Mayer is looking to sweep the Tennessee races this year. He’s also in 2nd place in points.

“That would be pretty awesome, Bristol was definitely a one of a kind event and winning here at Memphis would mean a lot too,” said Mayer.

Mayer is full of youth but also full of experience. See he’s following in the driving footsteps of his father, Scott Mayer, who raced Indy cars. Sam’s already been behind the wheel for years.

“I started in go karts when I was four years old. I did that for a long time. Then I got into legend cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway when I was 11. Then I got into these things this last year,” said Mayer.

So don’t be surprised if you see this 15 year old excel Saturday night, cause this teenager has proven he can drive well beyond his years.