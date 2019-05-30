Two people indicted in murder of Phil Trenary

Quandarius Richardson and McKinny Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were indicted Thursday for the September 2018 shooting death of Greater Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary.

McKinney Wright, 22, and Quandarius Richardson, 18, were charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery, according to a release from Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Richardson was also charged with theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Both men are in custody at the Shelby County jail.

Phil Trenary

The murder happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 2018 in the 500 block of South Front Street.

Trenary was walking on the sidewalk and talking on his phone when witnesses said a white pickup truck stopped near him. A man then got out of the truck, went over to Trenary and shot him in the back of the head, the DA’s release says.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested in the case, and her case was handled in Juvenile Court.

