× Tigers set game times for three games on 2019 schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football schedule had three games times and television partners revealed Thursday, including the Tigers’ season-opener against regional foe Ole Miss.

Memphis will open the 2019 schedule on August 31 with an 11 a.m. game against Ole Miss on ABC. This will be the fifth straight season Memphis has had a game selected for that national slot. Prior to the 2015 meeting with Ole Miss, the Tigers had not had a game broadcast over-the-air since a 21-17 win over then No. 6 Tennessee on Nov. 9, 1996 (CBS). In its first return to the over-the-air game, Memphis downed visiting Ole Miss, 37-24. This 2019 match-up will be the Rebels’ first return to Memphis since that game.

In 2016, Memphis upended nationally-ranked Houston, 48-44, then followed that with a 2017 win over No. 25 UCLA, 48-45. Last year, the Tigers were again selected for the national window on ABC and sealed the West Division title in the American with a 52-31 win over Houston.

Memphis will play its first road game of the season at South Alabama on September 14 in a 2:30 p.m. CT kick that will be carried on ESPNU. The trip to Mobile will be a trip home for senior linebacker Bryce Huff, who played prep ball at St. Paul’s Episcopal.

In week four, Memphis will host West Division foe Navy at 7 p.m. CT on a nationally-telecast game on ESPN. The Midshipmen’s last trip to Memphis was in 2017 and saw the Tigers upend No. 24 ranked Navy, 30-27.

The Thursday announcement also confirmed that the Tiger’s November 29 game against Cincinnati will be carried on either ABC or ESPN. That game time remains TBA.