Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander has lump removed from leg

Posted 7:00 am, May 30, 2019, by

Lamar Alexander (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A representative for U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says the Tennessee Republican has undergone surgery to remove a lump from his left leg.

A statement from Alexander’s chief of staff David Cleary said a surgeon removed an atypical lipoma on Wednesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

On its website, the Mayo Clinic defines a lipoma as a fatty lump that is often situated between the skin and the underlying muscle layer.

Vanderbilt Dr. Herbert S. Schwartz said in the statement that the surgery went as planned and he will consult with his team to determine if additional treatment is needed.

The statement says Alexander “looks forward to returning to Senate work shortly after the recess.”

Alexander has represented Tennessee in the Senate since 2003.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.