Police investigating separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to separate shootings overnight that sent two people to the hospital.

The first happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Amselle Circle in Frayser. Officers on that scene said they located one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported them to the Regional Medical Center. They were listed as being in critical condition.

Several hours later, officers were dispatched to the area near Wales and Tant.

According to police, one man was critically injured in that shooting and taken to the Regional Medical Center.

In both cases police did not release any suspect information.