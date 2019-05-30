× Mississippi aims to ease long lines for driver’s licenses

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is starting a program aimed at decreasing long lines at driver’s license bureaus.

Students 15 and older can schedule appointments for mornings of the second or fourth Saturdays of June, July or August to take written and road tests for a learner’s permit or driver’s license.

This will be available at bureaus in Batesville, Biloxi, Greenville, Hattiesburg Meridian, New Albany, Pearl, Starkville and Summit.

The director of the driver service bureau, Maj. Ken Brown, says in a news release that the change is designed to help parents who might otherwise leave work to help teenagers get licensed.

Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher says the department is also starting customer service surveys at all driver’s license bureaus. He says improving service is “a top priority.”