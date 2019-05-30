× MAS looking for information on emaciated dog’s owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services says someone could face animal cruelty charges in the case of a severely emaciated dog who was brought into the shelter Tuesday and died the following day.

The male dog, named Shiloh by shelter staff, was found near Appling Farms and Hillshire. Posts showing his photo generated sympathy from many on social media.

MAS called his condition “horrific” and was looking for information on his possible owner.

“If someone knowingly allowed him to get this way, we want to know. There is a reward for any information that leads to cruelty charges,” MAS wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to email mas@memphistn.gov.