× Judge to hear motion to suppress evidence in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pair accused of killing Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright will return to court for the second time this week for a hearing that could have a major impact on their upcoming murder trial.

In February, attorneys for Sherra Wright and Billy Turner submitted a motion asking the judge to suppress wire-tapped phone calls between Wright and Turner. Turner’s attorney said that could be a controversial point in the case.

“Whether or not they followed procedurally what they were supposed to do in securing a wire tap application is something the court may be called upon to answer.”

The pair went before a judge earlier this week for a motion hearing, but this issue was pushed back to Thursday as a certain witness was not available to speak before the court.

During that motion hearing, we also learned that the defense had withdrawn it’s motion for a change of venue in the case. They originally argued that the pair wouldn’t get a fair trial in Memphis and asked a judge to call jurors from Davidson County. Attorneys said they withdrew that request because they realized it would be impossible to prove they couldn’t get a fair trial anywhere closer to Memphis.

WREG will be in court and will keep you updated.