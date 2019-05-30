× Former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran dies at 81

MISSISSIPPI — Former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) died at 81 years old Thursday morning in Oxford, according to a release from current Mississippi U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Cochran represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years. He resigned from the Senate in April 2018 due to health concerns. That seat is now occupied by Hyde-Smith.

The release says the Cochran family thanks Mississippians for the support they’ve received over the years Cochran was in Congress.

“Senator Thad Cochran is a giant in our state and in our country—a statesman through and through,” said Lt. Governor Tate Reeves in a released statement. “Anyone who had the privilege of spending time with him knows that his wit and wisdom were unmatched. Elee and I are praying for Kay and the entire Cochran family today. He is at the same time a legend and a truly decent, good man—rare in our line of work. Void of ego and full of life, with friends in every corner of our state. He will always be remembered and sorely missed.”

“Thad Cochran was one of the most respected voices in Congress during his 45 years of service. He took me under his wing when I was elected to the Senate and his mentorship was unmatched and invaluable,” added Senator John Boozman. “I learned a great deal from him and take tremendous pride in our joint efforts to help the entire Delta region. Senator Cochran was a trusted neighbor and tremendous friend to Arkansas. I join with countless others in expressing my condolences to his loved ones and the people of Mississippi, who knew Thad Cochran to be an incredibly effective legislator and public servant. I will always remain grateful for his legacy and more importantly, his friendship and counsel.”