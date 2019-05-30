× Collierville chooses new director of schools from East Tennessee

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Schools board announced Thursday that the district has hired Gary Lilly as the next director of schools, replacing retiring Superintendent John Aitken.

Lilly has served as director of Bristol City Schools in East Tennessee since 2009, according to local media there, and previously served as a principal and administrator in that district.

He holds an English degree from Emory & Henry College and master’s and doctorate degrees in educational leadership from East Tennessee State University, according to a release from Collierville Schools.

Collierville Schools leaders said they were impressed with Lilly’s work in Bristol, which they said was similar to Collierville. Collierville has nine campuses serving 9,150 students, making the district about double the size of Bristol.

The district is working out an employment agreement, which will be presented to the board for approval.