× Cashier accused of stealing $14k from local Walmart store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was arrested after police say she was caught stealing from a local Walmart.

According to police they received a call from the loss prevention officer at the Raleigh Lagrange store saying he had launched an investigation after noticing a register was continuously coming up short on cash. After going through the records, he said it was discovered that a certain employee named Cassandra Carter was the one working those registers on the days in question.

The loss prevention officer reviewed the video and said it showed Carter concealing the money by placing it in a Walmart bag, or by balling it up and putting it in her pocket.

In all, the officer said Carter stole $14,244 from the store. On May 26, she stole a total of $1,466.

Carter reportedly admitted to police that she used the money to buy a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta, got her lights turned on and made purchases for her children.

She was charged with theft of property.