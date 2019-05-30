× Arrest made in drive-by shooting at high school graduation party in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in a shooting at a high school graduation party in Jonestown, Mississippi that left a young woman fighting for her life.

Santrell Anderson of Lambert, Mississippi is charged with one count of attempted murder and three counts of drive-by shooting, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Anderson is in custody on $125,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Lamonshae Williams, 18, was shot in the stomach at a party May 19 after she received her diploma from Coahoma Early College High School earlier that day.