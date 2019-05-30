× Mom says school didn’t tell her son found wandering on busy street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother wants answers after finding out her 5-year-old special-needs son disappeared from his elementary school and was found running in the middle of a busy street.

Even more bizarre, his mother says she picked him up from school that evening and no one mentioned a thing.

Shanteshia Dandridge says son Cordarell King was missing from Getwell Elementary last Tuesday. He was found in the busy turn lane on Getwell Road by two strangers — without shoes, lost and confused.

“My child is running on Getwell with no shoes on. That’s unacceptable,” she said.

But when she picked him up from school, no one spelled out for her what happened to her son. It was a teacher who happened to make a comment.

“She was like, ‘He been everywhere,'” she said.

That’s it. Nothing about her son running off at recess or the massive search effort to find him — that is, until Dandridge started asking questions after a friend filled her in on what was really going on.

The friend told her the school was put on lockdown and everyone in the school was looking for the Cordarell. But in the middle of the mayhem, she says no one stopped to call her.

“Y’all informed everyone except me,” she said.

Her son made it back safely, but she says that’s not the point. He could’ve been hit on busy Getwell Road.

She thinks keeping it from her was a cover up, and even if the school was panicking, she deserved to know.

“Why try to hide evidence from a parent?” she asked.

This mother says she’s also upset police weren’t called in to look for her son, before the good Samaritans followed their gut and got him back to school safe.

We’ve reached out to Shelby County Schools to find out if they are aware of this incident, if they are investigating and what disciplinary actions may be taken. We have not heard back.